Pitch Perfect's most aca-dorable couple is sharing some interesting tidbits about the threequel, including some dream cameos they'd like to see come true.
When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin sat down with PopSugar, talk soon turned to Pitch Perfect 3. While Camp is returning for the film, out August 2017, Astin has yet to sign on. He even revealed that his character Jesse probably doesn't have a place in this new movie.
"I've heard that they may be taking the girls in another direction this time, but this is not the end of the line for Jesse because he's not dead," Astin said. "I know that, so they could always bring him back in some form, or maybe a spin-off, or who knows if he'll be a late addition to the third."
But just because Astin isn't in the film, doesn't mean he doesn't have some suggestions. He'd like to see the Treblemakers branch out and do a mashup of the "XX song 'On Hold' underneath a really cool Stevie Wonder thing." Camp would like to hear way more Justin Bieber in this new movie.
"I have to say I had a very guilty pleasure with Justin Bieber's new album," she said. "There's a lot of good songs on that one, like 'Get Used to It' and 'Sorry.'"
The couple, who recently got married, both agree that Shirley MacLaine needs a cameo in Pitch Perfect 3, as Anna Kendrick's character Beca's mom or grandmother. The point is, Camp said, "just give Shirley MacLaine any part."
Camp also shared an idea for a future Pitch Perfect movie that sounds very Golden Girls. "I just personally can't wait for Pitch Perfect like, 20 — when we're really old and we're singing a cappella in our retirement homes," she said. "And we're having the best times of our lives and we all have gray hair and walkers and wheelchairs."
Yeah, we'd definitely see that.
When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin sat down with PopSugar, talk soon turned to Pitch Perfect 3. While Camp is returning for the film, out August 2017, Astin has yet to sign on. He even revealed that his character Jesse probably doesn't have a place in this new movie.
"I've heard that they may be taking the girls in another direction this time, but this is not the end of the line for Jesse because he's not dead," Astin said. "I know that, so they could always bring him back in some form, or maybe a spin-off, or who knows if he'll be a late addition to the third."
But just because Astin isn't in the film, doesn't mean he doesn't have some suggestions. He'd like to see the Treblemakers branch out and do a mashup of the "XX song 'On Hold' underneath a really cool Stevie Wonder thing." Camp would like to hear way more Justin Bieber in this new movie.
"I have to say I had a very guilty pleasure with Justin Bieber's new album," she said. "There's a lot of good songs on that one, like 'Get Used to It' and 'Sorry.'"
The couple, who recently got married, both agree that Shirley MacLaine needs a cameo in Pitch Perfect 3, as Anna Kendrick's character Beca's mom or grandmother. The point is, Camp said, "just give Shirley MacLaine any part."
Camp also shared an idea for a future Pitch Perfect movie that sounds very Golden Girls. "I just personally can't wait for Pitch Perfect like, 20 — when we're really old and we're singing a cappella in our retirement homes," she said. "And we're having the best times of our lives and we all have gray hair and walkers and wheelchairs."
Yeah, we'd definitely see that.
Advertisement