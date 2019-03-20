Skip navigation!
Girl Power
Travel
This Is Not A Drill – The Spice Bus Is On Airbnb
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Paid Content
Why This 100-Year-Old Sneaker Is Still A Symbol Of Female Empowerment
Chelsea Peng
Mar 20, 2019
Wellness
How Women Can Be Bigger Cheerleaders To Each Other
Jennifer DaSilva
Mar 8, 2019
Beauty
11 Feminist Manicures You'll Want To Wear All Year Long
Megan Decker
Mar 8, 2019
Pop Culture
How The Tiny Powerpuff Girls Became Huge Feminist Icons
You’ll be hard pressed to find someone under 35 who doesn’t know about The Powerpuff Girls. Even if the person can’t tell you which one is Bubbles,
by
Sesali Bowen
Work & Money
I Spent A Weekend In The Woods With 500 Women & Lived To Write Ab...
It’s 10:00 p.m. on a Friday night, and we’re in mother fucking nature. I’m in a sea of sixty or so young(ish) women dressed primarily in jeans and
by
Lindsey Stanberry
News
This Homeless Shelter-Based Girl Scout Troop Is Selling Cookies F...
The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies for 101 years, but for a New York City troop, this year marks the first time they are participating in the
by
Ashley Alese Edwards
Work & Money
New Barbie Line Features Chloe Kim, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart &...
Gone are the days of homemaker Barbie sequestered to her play kitchen set while her working husband Ken brings home the bacon. Over the last 30 years,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Why These Girl Scouts Dressed Up As Iconic STEM Heroes
For more than 100 years, the Girl Scouts of the USA has aimed to inspire girls to learn an array of life skills, from crafting and camping to community
by
Judith Ohikuare
Pop Culture
This Taylor Swift Meme Is The Most Inspiring Thing On The Internet
It's not often that a meme comes with a history lesson — especially when it starts out as a Twitter tribute to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Here Is Where All The Men Went On
Godless
It feels like Westerns have have been around since the dawn of the film camera. That’s why it feels nearly impossible to shake-up the genre, which I
by
Ariana Romero
Girls
Meet The Creator of Black Dolls For Every Girl
When Mukami Kinoti Kimotho's 4-year-old daughter, Zara, had an identity-crisis because she wanted bone-straight hair like her friends, Kimotho knew
by
Ashley C. Ford
Work & Money
What Girls Really Want To Be When They Grow Up
For many people, the answer to the question "What do you want to be when you grow up?" changes over time. When I was little, I wanted to be a clown, a
by
Judith Ohikuare
TV Shows
Game Of Thrones
Finally Delivered Its Most Feminist Sex ...
Game Of Thrones is a show that was practically built on sex. Before fans were invested in the complex political machinations of Westeros and all of its
by
Ariana Romero
Pop Culture
Mayim Bialik Calls Out "Absurd" Policy Of Blurring Out Women'...
Thanks to some strained vocal chords, Mayim Bialik can't speak for a month. And if some people have their way, you not only won't be able to hear her —
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Cards Against Humanity Cleverly Mocks Gender Discrimination
Cards Against Humanity is famed for being snarky and sardonic — now it's socially progressive, too. A new version of the popular game is taking on
by
Natalie Gil
Tech
The Girl Scouts Will Step Into The 21st-Century With Cyber Securi...
Once upon a time, the Girl Scouts awarded their young participants badges, patches, and pins for learning such skills as how to make s'mores, successfully
by
Marquita Harris
Wellness
Soccer Stars Are Outraged After A Girl Was Disqualified From Her ...
Eight-year-old Mili Hernandez is so good at soccer that she plays on the 11-year-old team and helped lead her team to the finals of the Springfield Soccer
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Movies
The Other Women Of
Wonder Woman
It's hard to walk away from Wonder Woman without being inspired by Diana Prince's incredible strength, confidence, compassion, and intellect — not to
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
What It Was Really Like On The
Wonder Woman
Set With Gal...
"Bang! Bang! BANG!" A gun hasn't gone off; it's just Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins encouraging Gal Gadot to punch the air with gusto. The actress
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Pitch Perfect's
Cast Can't Stop Instagramming ...
The cast of Pitch Perfect 3 has finished filming, but they're not sick of each other yet. In fact, they're such good friends that they decided to take a
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Pop Culture
Badass Girl Characters We'll Always Love
This Friday, Anne Shirley will usher in a new generation of fans with the release of Anne with an E, Netflix's spin on Lucy Maud Montgomery's beloved Anne
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
If You Loved
Girlboss
, You'll Lose It Over Their Tw...
It's not everyday that a television show's social media team personally responds to every piece of criticism and backlash on Twitter — but, then
by
Morgan Baila
US News
This Arizona Teen Just Made College Football History
For high school athletes around the country, standing out in a sea of talent ain’t easy. This is particularly true when students are dead set on
by
Marquita Harris
World News
This 4-Year-Old Girl Trekked Through Siberia To Help Her Sick Gra...
When we say "girl power," we're often thinking of stories like Saglana Salchak's. The 4-year-old girl, who lived with her grandparents on their remote
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Movies
10 Of Disney's Most Feminist Characters
"Why Emma Watson's Belle Is The Feminist We Need Right Now." "Dan Stevens: Beauty and the Beast's Woke, Feminist Beast" "Is Beauty and the Beast The
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
We Did Not Expect
Chicago
To Include This Spice Girls Song
The classic musical Chicago is doing a hell of a lot of time-hopping these days. 2017 marks the 20th year on Broadway for the 1920s-set musical that was
by
Amelia Edelman
Styling Tips
29 Lies Fashion Magazines Have Told You
For an industry that thrives on creativity, individuality, and self-expression, fashion sure has a lot of restrictions. More often than not, having
by
Liza Darwin
Fashion
11 Moments That Give Fashion Girls Secret Rushes Of Pleasure
Happiness can take many forms. Sometimes it’s something big, like landing a dream job, falling in love, or getting @MindyKaling to tweet back at you
by
Jennifer Shyue
Fashion
17 Life Struggles Only Fashion Girls Can Understand
For fashion girls — and by fashion girls, we mean those who might keep sweaters in their stove — life ain't always a Karl Lagerfeld-designed box of
by
Landon Peoples
Entertainment News
Beyoncé & Cara Delevingne Made Our Heads Explode With These Instas
Forget the Internet — a combining of forces this mighty could break everything. Beyoncé and Cara Delevingne might just be burning the midnight
by
Victoria Phillips
