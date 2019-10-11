So, as my work with the March for Our Lives continues, I continue to learn and grow. I know the power a platform like mine can hold, especially for every little girl looking for guidance. I want nothing more than to be the powerful role model a younger me wishes she had. For that younger me, for my sister, for every little girl, I bring my best self. I take to the realm of academia, pen in hand, to learn of feminist theory and social justice. I read and I write and I weaponize my words in the familiar fight. Now, I know more. I am more. I am ready to take on the world, the good and bad. I am ready to March for my sisters. For what is right. For our bodies, our minds, our spirits, our voices, ourselves. I march for me and I march for you. I march for the future. I march for sisterhood.