AAUW considered the negative ways that lack of confidence might affect girls and women throughout their academic and professional lives. However, the organization also noted that monumental societal changes over the last 10 years have led to people of all sexes seeing women as involved, successful professionals. "Most young people assume that women will combine a job outside the home with their job inside the home," the report stated. "Even more girls than boys think they could enter certain professions, most noticeably, the law."