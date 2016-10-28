If We Had The Jobs We Wanted As Kids, We'd Look Like This

"What do you want to be when you grow up?"
It's a common question that pretty much everyone is asked as a kid. And for some of us, future career aspirations were a serious part of our young identities. Whether it was continually daydreaming of deep space or begging for baton lessons, it was something we took seriously.
Of course, growing up often meant growing out of our childhood dreams. Whether it was a change of interest or a realization that no one gets to be a rabbit professionally, often, those early aspirations went the way of our old scrunchies and boy band posters.
But what if you actually grew up to have the job you wanted as a kid? We asked 10 twentysomething women about what they wanted to be when they were kids — and then, we got them to dress up like they were really doing it.