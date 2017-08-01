In Generation Wealth, Money Is The New Morality

"I realized that all of the stories I had been doing about culture, and the values of globalism and consumerism had been exported to other countries, and had led us to that crisis in some way," Greenfield says. "I wanted to rethink the things I had shot before, and I went back through all the outtakes. I found things like Kim Kardashian at 12 years old at a party. She wasn't in the original work because she wasn't important, and when I found the picture, I didn't recognize her at first. I looked at my notes and read: 'the daughter of the O.J. Simpson lawyer Robert Kardashian.' She became such a touchstone for the way our culture has changed, so I put that in, and other things I found."