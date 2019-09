Years ago, Greenfield worked at National Geographic doing international photo assignments. Her examination of youth culture began in the early-1990s in Los Angeles, where she is from, and she began to look at kids in the private school she went to. Some of that was reflected in a previous work, " Fast Forward ," but after the financial crash in 2008, she decided to widen her frame. In 2012, she released The Queen of Versailles, a documentary that followed Jackie Siegel and David Siegel, the owners of Westgate Resorts, as they rushed to build the biggest single-family house in the United States in the face of the economic decline. Her latest collection for Generation Wealth is currently on exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography in L.A., and will be showing at the International Center of Photography in New York this September.