I Spent A Weekend In The Woods With 500 Women & Lived To Write About It

The theme of forgiveness continued during Aminatou Sow’s session on harnessing your ambition. She almost immediately opened up the conversation to the room, giving women a chance to voice their thoughts on the topic. Women from all different backgrounds shared personal stories of their complicated relationships with money, and there were more than a few who expressed feeling guilty for spending money on themselves. “How do I push back against my friends who give me shit for having a Wing membership?” one woman asked. “Why do I feel bad that I earn more than my parents ever did, and how do I manage that guilt?” asked another, talking about trying to reconcile her own money journey with that of her immigrant parents. Sow pushed the crowd to embrace their ambition, demand fair pay, and to stop feeling bad about it. “I don’t work for exposure,” she said. “People literally die from exposure.”