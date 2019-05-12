Skip navigation!
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Nonfiction Has A Woman Problem: Julia Cheiffetz Wants To Change That
Lindsey Stanberry
May 12, 2019
Work & Money
The CEO Of Zola, Shan-Lyn Ma, Wants Women To Think Bigger
Lindsey Stanberry
Apr 23, 2019
Work & Money
These Women Are Reinventing The Workplace For Mothers
Lindsey Stanberry
Apr 2, 2019
Work & Money
The Source Of The Wage Gap? Go Ask Your Mom
A year and a half ahead of elections, we’ve come to expect our presidential candidates to — at this point — have a fairly robust platform regarding
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
My Husband & I Make $210,000 A Year — & It's The First Time ...
Here we are: The last episode of the first season of Money Diaries: The Podcast! To wrap things up, my co-host, Paco De Leon, and I are talking about high
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
This Is What A Philanthropist Looks Like
Philanthropist is such a stuffy word. It calls to mind rich, old white men who have massive public buildings named after them — Rockefeller or Carnegie.
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
My Partner & I Make $165,000 A Year — & We Saved $65,000 To Buy A...
Nearly 10 years ago (!), I found myself in pretty much the same situation as the woman featured on this week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast: My
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Is A Strong Community The Secret To Success For Female Founders?
Women might be starting business in record numbers, but they are still struggling to raise money at the same rate as men. According to a 2018 study from
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I Made $3000 Last Month—But I Have $90,000 In Student Loan Debt
This week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast is a really tough one. Our caller is not spending $300 a month on wine or lamenting the fact that her
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
My Husband & I Make $280,000 — & I'm Stressed About Starting...
On this week's episode of Money Diaries: The Podcast, my co-host, Paco De Leon, and I are talking about my number-one favorite thing: babies and money.
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I Went From Making $143,000 To $1,500 A Month
One of the best parts of my job is meeting smart and talented women who have started their own businesses. I can't imagine leaving behind job security, a
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I Make $42,000 — & I Haven’t Been On A Real Vacation In 7 Years
I love Instagram. I love all the baby pics and the silly Saturday night Instagram stories and the behind-the-scenes snaps from my favorite celebrities,
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I Make $90,000 A Year, & My Dates Won't Let Me Pay The Check
Talking about money can be awkward, but few things seem to be as loaded as bringing it up on a first date — beginning with the question of who's picking
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Sophia Bush & Nia Batts' Salon Is More Than Just A Dry Bar
It's not news that Sophia Bush is more than just a TV star. In recent years, she's also dipped her toes into producing, raised her profile as a social
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Big Money Diaries News: Listen To Our New Podcast!
Hey, Money Diaries fans! We have some exciting news to share that's been months in the making! Today, we're thrilled to announce our new podcast, Money
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
These Are The 10 Best Jobs In The U.S. According To Glassdoor
The sad reality about adulthood is that most of us still don't know what we want to be when we grow up. The good news: The economy is strong (right now),
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
How The CEO Of Miss Jessie's Balances Work & Motherhood
Being a working mom is hard, and it can often feel like "a day late and a dollar short" is the best case scenario: missed deadlines, forgotten dry
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
Take The Money Diaries Savings Challenge & Save More Than $600
Managing your finances can be a pretty personal project, but when I was writing Refinery29 Money Diaries, I was really inspired by the idea of women
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Rebecca Jarvis Gets Honest About The Trade-Offs She's Made F...
Rebecca Jarvis wants to know how powerful women really achieved their amazing success. And lucky for you, she shares these intimate conversations weekly
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
How This Latinx Founder Is Literally Changing The Face Of Angel I...
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
Can This Easy Money Hack Help You Avoid Overspending?
In my new book, Refinery29 Money Diaries, I talk a lot about figuring out how to afford the life you want, and that includes saving for future you (that's
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
Come Join Us IRL On The Money Diaries Book Tour!
It's long been a personal dream of mine to travel the country and talk to women about money. I love connecting with all of you online, in our comment
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
Get A Sneak Peek At
Money Diaries: Everything You've Eve...
About a year ago, Refinery29's global editor-in-chief, Christene Barberich, suggested that I write a book inspired by our Money Diaries series. I was
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
I'm 24 & I Have $220,000 In Savings — Here's How I Invest
Yesterday, we published a Money Diary from a software engineer living in New York City who makes $286,000 a year. She also saves an impressive $7,000 a
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
I Spent A Weekend In The Woods With 500 Women & Lived To Write Ab...
It’s 10:00 p.m. on a Friday night, and we’re in mother fucking nature. I’m in a sea of sixty or so young(ish) women dressed primarily in jeans and
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
Enter To Win A Chance For A Free Financial Planning Session (Plus...
It's just THREE WEEKS until Money Diaries lands in bookstores, and we are getting really excited! Have you bought your copy yet? Today, I'm really
Lindsey Stanberry
Money Diaries
This Is Why I Wrote The
Money Diaries
Book
Four years ago this summer, I wrote a story about how my husband, Ken, and I saved $100,000 to buy an apartment in New York City. In it, I shared intimate
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
We Tried These Money Apps & Saved Hundred of Dollars
For some people, managing money comes down to grabbing a piece of computer paper, jotting down their outgoing expenses, their incoming funds, and mentally
Judith Ohikuare
Money Diaries
About
That
Money Diary: Why We Love To Judge The Way Wom...
You probably read or heard about a Money Diary published at Refinery29 last week – submitted by a New York City-based 21-year-old debt-free college
Lindsey Stanberry
Work & Money
Why Tracy Sun Spends Time Dreaming Up Solutions For Impossible Pr...
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
Lindsey Stanberry
