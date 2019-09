Nonfiction Has A Woman Problem: Julia Cheiffetz Wants To Change That

I'm very excited about the book We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump by Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin, the founders of Indivisible . It's just astonishing to see the amount of momentum they have with 2 million members. I think we were all in a fog after the 2016 election. I'm a doer, and I love doers, and Leah and Ezra just took action. This is their story of how they did it, their critique of structural democracy, and their blueprint for not just how to get rid of Trump but solve the underlying root cause of the problem. So I'm very excited about that book.