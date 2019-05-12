Nonfiction Has A Woman Problem: Julia Cheiffetz Wants To Change That

Absolutely. I would say 90 percent of the acquisitions are via agents, but I am somewhat unique in my journalistic approach to seek out writers and cultivate ideas. For example, the New York Times ran that fabulous Overlooked column about women who are left out of the obituary column, including one about Ida B. Wells, the activist and journalist. I couldn't understand why no one had written a popular biography? There's a lot of academic work, but she was this incredible maverick, visionary, trailblazer. I managed to get in touch with her great-granddaughter, who's now contracted to write a biography.