I'm 24 & I Have $220,000 In Savings — Here's How I Invest

Thank you! I’m stoked. I got promoted a few months after I originally wrote the diary, which meant a $13,000 raise, from $118,000 to $131,000 base salary. Getting promoted was a huge ordeal, so I was honestly pretty disappointed with the amount of the raise, which came to about $500 a month extra after taxes. But then, in my annual performance review six months later, I got another $8,000 raise, to $139,000 base. I also got stock worth $20,000 extra a year. I received another $10,000 more year-over-year in a larger annual bonus and some one-off bonuses.