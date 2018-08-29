6 p.m. — I grab two yogurts and a cup of protein powder I bought last week and stashed at work. Then I leave the office and take the subway to meet my boyfriend, T., for rock climbing (using my prepaid subway card). We bought a 10-pack of day passes at $12.50 each, so I use one of those. I'm using my coworker's old shoes, but I split the cost of T.'s rental shoes with him. We run into my friend from college, and I introduce him to T. T. moved to New York City for me, and I know a lot more people here than he does, so I’m trying to set him up with potential friends. They hit it off! We climb a bunch of routes together. $2.65