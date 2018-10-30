How it works: I've broken the challenge into six weeks. Each day I challenge you to cross one financial task off your list and save a corresponding dollar amount. We start on Day 1 with writing down your financial info and saving $1. Once a week there will be a "Bonus Challenge," where you'll save even more money. You'll also get rest days where you don't have to save any money and can use that time to relax or get caught up on past challenges. At no point in the challenge will you need to save more than $32 in a single day. In the end, you can save as much as $603 if you do every single challenge.