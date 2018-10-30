Managing your finances can be a pretty personal project, but when I was writing Refinery29 Money Diaries, I was really inspired by the idea of women connecting online and IRL to cheer each other on as we all try to achieve the same goal: getting more comfortable with managing our money.
With that in mind, I've developed this savings challenge that you can follow along with here, in the book, and in our Facebook group. The challenges shared in this story aren't always exactly same as the ones featured in the book, but having a copy will make this project a richer experience. (Don't have a copy yet? You can pick one up here! Don't want to buy the book — grab a copy from your local library!)
A few quick notes on this money saving challenge:
How it works: I've broken the challenge into six weeks. Each day I challenge you to cross one financial task off your list and save a corresponding dollar amount. We start on Day 1 with writing down your financial info and saving $1. Once a week there will be a "Bonus Challenge," where you'll save even more money. You'll also get rest days where you don't have to save any money and can use that time to relax or get caught up on past challenges. At no point in the challenge will you need to save more than $32 in a single day. In the end, you can save as much as $603 if you do every single challenge.
Let's get started, shall we?
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect total that you can save if you complete all the tasks. We apologize for the error.