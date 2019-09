This Is What A Philanthropist Looks Like

Philanthropist is such a stuffy word. It calls to mind rich, old white men who have massive public buildings named after them — Rockefeller or Carnegie. Or maybe you think of one of the tech billionaires who have set aside some of their fortunes for good — Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg. Either way, it's not an accessible concept, especially for millennial women who face not only a rocky economy and student loan debt, but also a pervasive wage gap. Yet, when I edit Money Diaries , I regularly see women including charitable giving among their monthly expenses. Sure, they might be paying off hundreds of dollars in student loan debt each month, but they're also giving $50 to Planned Parenthood. It might not be enough to get their name on the wing of a hospital, but it's something.