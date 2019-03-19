10 Millennial Women Talk About Where They Donate Money & Why

Millennials are more often associated with the penny-pinching $1 Venmo charge than with charitable giving. But in many of the Money Diaries we publish, right under Utilities and Spotify on the OP's list of monthly expenses is a line for donations. From Planned Parenthood to Patreon to ASPCA, millennial women are giving — regardless of how much money they make — to the causes and charities they care about.
Philanthropy isn't a word reserved just for multimillionaires. Whether you factor in donations as an automated line item in your budget or give on a one-off basis in response to whatever incendiary thing the president tweeted that morning, you're a philanthropist. And talking about philanthropy — and how to adjust your spending to make room for it — can empower more people to do it, too.
Ahead, we polled the Money Diaries community on what causes and charities they care about, why they donate to them, and how much they give every year.