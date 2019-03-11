4:30 p.m. — I drop my bags at home and text my friend to see if he can go on a walk. We go on long (three- to five-hour) walks every weekend to catch up, gossip, and generally just hang out. I thought we were going to have to skip this week, but there's still some sunlight, so we go for it. We end up walking for about two hours and end with a quick run into Trader Joe's for some supplementary groceries I need for the week. I don't want to buy too much, since I'm going away next weekend, too, but I have a hodgepodge at home and I need to make something out of it. I buy broccoli, sweet potato gnocchi, butternut squash soup, an orange, and chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels. $12.55