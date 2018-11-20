10:30 a.m. — I get an email from our CSA farmer with a sneak peek at the contents of our weekly share — since it's the last of the season, we're getting twice as much produce as usual. (We paid a lump sum of $225 at the beginning of the season. I get a substantial discount because I do some copywriting work for my farmer as in-kind payment.) I make a meal plan for the next few days and go grocery shopping. If I don't get out of the house once a day, it just gets depressing. At Aldi, I get spinach and garlic ($2.58), but the store is under construction, so the selection is much more limited than usual. Next up is Target, where I buy a lemon, blue cheese dressing, and chicken stock ($4.77), plus a birthday card for my husband, toothpaste, and toilet bowl cleaner ($9.73). $17.08