11 a.m. — I do a little online shopping and research. I desperately need a new purse — mine is literally being held together with a binder clip. I usually buy cheap and trendy bags, but this time I want a high quality and timeless piece that will last a long time. I eventually settle on a Rebecca Minkoff saddle bag. I also do research for a new laptop — I suspect mine is on its way out. I'm sucker for Apple products, so I decide the new MacBook Air with Retina display is the right choice. I don't purchase these right away, but I add them to the “Wishlist” tab of my budget spreadsheet. I haven't decided when I'll buy this stuff, but January has been a spendy month, and it's going to be tight to make it to the end of the month under budget, so I'm going to have to put it off.