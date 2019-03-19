Giving Circles Are Helping Young Women Make 'Change, Not Charity' In Their Communities

"We poured wine, we brought food, we created a space where it was almost like a healing circle — women were laughing, sharing," Chernyak says of the first circle she helped organize for LCF in 2012. "We got down to business at the end of the meeting, but the majority of the night was spent getting to know each other and rooting ourselves in love and culture, in what we've all wanted and how that united all of us. What happened very quickly was women went home and said, 'Oh my god, that was such a powerful experience.' "