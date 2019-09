Giving Circles Are Helping Young Women Make 'Change, Not Charity' In Their Communities

"There is this sort of interest and sense of urgency that people have about making their communities and neighborhoods better, but they just don't know what do," says Nicole Robinson, a chair of the Queen Makers, a giving circle on the South Side of Chicago that's part of the Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW) . Though Robinson's day job is in the nonprofit sector, she and the other founders of the group recruited lawyers, artists, teachers, and women from other walks of life who live in the South Side and want to invest in smaller organizations that will help women and girls in the neighborhood. They raised $33,000 last year and expect to reach over $50,000 next year.