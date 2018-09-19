Come Join Us IRL On The Money Diaries Book Tour!

It's long been a personal dream of mine to travel the country and talk to women about money. I love connecting with all of you online, in our comment section and Facebook group, but I think there's something really special about meeting with people face-to-face. Thanks to Refinery29's amazing partnership with Intuit, my dream is about to become a reality.
This October, I'm going on a four-city book tour to celebrate the launch of Refinery29 Money Diaries! We'll be in San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, and Washington D.C., and I'm so thrilled to meet you all in real life.
I'm bringing along some of my favorite financial experts to join me on stage for open and interesting conversations on women and money (more details on who below). Plus, we'll have an amazing team from Intuit onsite to answer any additional financial questions you might have. (There will be plenty of time for book-signing and mingling, too!)
I also hope it's an opportunity for you readers to connect with one another offline and continue to grow and strengthen this amazing community!
Tickets for the events are $25, which includes a copy of the book, food and drink, a champagne toast, and some really cool Money Diaries and Intuit swag. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Kiva, an international nonprofit that aims to end poverty by providing microloans.
Check out all the stops below and click through to get your tickets!
Tuesday, October 2 — San Francisco, CA
The American Bookbinders Museum
Lindsey Stanberry in conversation with Georgia Lee Hussey, founder of Modernist Financial
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Get tickets here.
Tuesday, October 9 — Dallas, TX
D.E.C.
Lindsey Stanberry in conversation with Manisha Thakor, founder of Money Zen
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Get tickets here.
Tuesday, October 16 — NYC, NY
The Financial Gym
Lindsey Stanberry in a fireside chat with The Financial Gym's Founder and CEO Shannon McLay, followed by a Money Mindfulness workshop.
6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Get tickets here.
Tuesday, October 23 — Chicago, IL
Loft Lucia
Lindsey Stanberry in conversation with Priya Malani, founder of Stash Wealth
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Get tickets here.
Thursday, October 25 — Washington, DC
The Loft at 600 F
Lindsey Stanberry in conversation with Farnoosh Torabi, host of So Money
6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Get tickets here.
We're also doing a few really fun events in New York City, as well as additional events in San Francisco and Chicago. Stay tuned to this page for more details about these upcoming events!
