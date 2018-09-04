Get A Sneak Peek At Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances…& Everyone Else's
Isn’t it time to get your finances in order?
About a year ago, Refinery29's global editor-in-chief, Christene Barberich, suggested that I write a book inspired by our Money Diaries series. I was flattered — and terrified. Could I really write a book? That sounded a little crazy. But I was mostly thrilled — here was an opportunity to write a personal finance book that could really change the conversation around women and money.
This has been an incredible year. I've talked with so many interesting women who have generously shared their stories, including a woman with breast cancer and no health insurance and a queer couple who want to have a baby but can't afford IVF. I've learned so much from a team of badass female financial advisors — how to prioritize debt versus savings, how to consolidate your student loans, and why you might need life insurance even if you're single. And I've taken steps to take better care of my own money.
I'm so proud of this book, and I hope it motivates more young women to feel empowered to manage their money. I'm excited to share a sneak peek of the introduction below. You can pick up a copy wherever books are sold. Thank you for reading! This book wouldn't be possible without you!
If you had told seventeen-year-old Lindsey that one day I would write a book about personal finance, I would have laughed you out of the room. I could have told you a dozen reasons or more why I would never be qualified to give such advice: I’m terrible at calculus; the stock market is confusing; and I’m way too creative to care about such a boring topic. Yet here I am, twenty years later, completely fascinated by money; specifically, how women make, spend, invest, save, and generally feel about cold, hard cash. My teenage self had it all wrong: there’s little to no connection between balancing your bank account and understanding calculus, and you can both be creative and care about making money. (I still think the stock market is complicated, but we’ll get to that later.)
As the founding editor of Refinery29’s Work & Money vertical, my days are spent dreaming about how we can finally put to rest the pervasive, frustrating, and BS myth that we women are incapable of managing our finances. Other stale stereotypes on my personal moratorium list? The idea that girls are bad at math. Or that millennials can’t be trusted with credit. Or that it’s not polite to talk about money or own our breadwinner status.
The truth is, we might not all get the six- or seven-span happy ending of our dreams.
If I do my job well, you will close this book understanding the beauty of a fully funded emergency account, maxing your match, and investing in your long-term goals—and you’ll have a hell of a good time doing it all. The truth is, we might not all get the six- or seven-figure happy ending of our dreams. But with a vision of what that could look like, some expert advice to help you find a clear path to get there, and a powerful community of young women living it right alongside of you, you will be a step ahead of most people.
Oftentimes, it’s starting that’s the hardest part, but I’m here by your side, and I’m not judging. I can’t promise this book will make anyone rich, but it should make you richer. Let’s begin!
Excerpted from Money Diaries: Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Your Finances...And Everyone Else's by Lindsey Stanberry, published by Touchstone.
