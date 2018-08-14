Enter To Win A Chance For A Free Financial Planning Session (Plus An Extra Money Diary)

It's just THREE WEEKS until Money Diaries lands in bookstores, and we are getting really excited! Have you bought your copy yet?
Today, I'm really excited to launch a fun contest! The first 100 people to send us a copy of their book receipt will receive TWO bonus Money Diaries (never-before seen!) and a chance to win a financial planning session with Priya Malani at Stash Wealth.
To enter, simply email your receipts to moneydiariesbook@refinery29.com. (Or you can send them via snail mail to Refinery29 225 Broadway 23rd Floor, NYC, NY 10007.)
I can't even begin to tell you how invaluable a financial planning session with Priya can be (full disclosure — she's MY financial planner). I first met Priya three years ago when she reached out to Refinery29's executive editor via LinkedIn. Our relationship is proof that (from time to time) a cold email can take you a long way. I knew as soon as I talked to Priya on the phone, she completely understood why it was so important to change the way we talk to women about money. We've been collaborating ever since (you can see all her Refinery29 stories here), and I'm so excited that she's such a big part of the upcoming book. She offers some great advice on how to manage your 401(k), why you need to start investing, and how to both save and enjoy life.
Are you curious to know more about what it's like to have a session with Priya? A couple of years ago, we asked one young woman to (anonymously) share her experience. As a result of working with Priya, she tripled her savings in just three months!
I really can't think of a better combo: Extra Money Diaries plus a chance to sit down with Priya for some expert advice for how to get your money in order. Enter today. The contest runs through August 28, 2018. Click here for the full rules!
