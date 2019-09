Enter To Win A Chance For A Free Financial Planning Session (Plus An Extra Money Diary)

I can't even begin to tell you how invaluable a financial planning session with Priya can be (full disclosure — she's MY financial planner). I first met Priya three years ago when she reached out to Refinery29's executive editor via LinkedIn. Our relationship is proof that (from time to time) a cold email can take you a long way. I knew as soon as I talked to Priya on the phone, she completely understood why it was so important to change the way we talk to women about money. We've been collaborating ever since (you can see all her Refinery29 stories here ), and I'm so excited that she's such a big part of the upcoming book. She offers some great advice on how to manage your 401(k), why you need to start investing, and how to both save and enjoy life.