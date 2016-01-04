During our conversations, Malani asked me if I wanted to have a wedding. And, if so, did I need to save to pay for that on my own? If I did get married, did I want to share finances with my partner? Did I want to purchase an apartment or house with him? How about a car, children? It was overwhelming to think about, but necessary. It was time to talk to my partner about all this — the kind of conversation that's easier to have when alcohol is involved.



So, one night over drinks, I asked him: “Do you want to get married one day? I don’t mean to me, but just in general. Is marriage something you want for yourself?” We talked for a while about whether or not marriage as an institution meant anything anymore. Then, after some light debate and my admission that I did want a wedding one day, he smiled at me and said, “I’d marry you.” And that was enough for me. We didn’t talk about when. We didn’t talk about sharing money. Maybe we should have, but it was a perfect moment, and I didn’t want to muddy it with things like, “Okay, but will we have a joint bank account?” That conversation can come later. I know it needs to happen. For now, I felt more confident knowing that he and I have the same goal for the future: each other.



In the two months since I started Malani’s plan, my finances are in drastically better shape, as is my attitude about myself, and how I view money in general. I feel confident in saying how much I’m worth. Plans for my future with my partner are more clear. I haven’t overdrafted, and my savings account has tripled. Other changes are pending — I still don’t have any word on my new salary, and my debt is still there. But I feel in control. I’m no longer referring to stock market bros as “the cowboys of Wall Street,” and the only thing in my Patrón bottle is, well, tequila.