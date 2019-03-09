Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
New Year, Do You
Work & Money
Have The Most Organized Year EVER
by
Refinery29
Because THIS you is pretty great.
More from New Year, Do You
Home
16 Spring Cleaning Products To Go Green At Home With In 2019
Elizabeth Buxton
Mar 9, 2019
Wellness
How To Make Your New Year's Resolutions Stick
Cory Stieg
Jan 7, 2019
Living
14 Products & Practices To Kick Your Best Life Into Gear For 2019
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 28, 2018
Work & Money
Read These Inspiring Quotes To Start Your 2019 Right
Guys, we made it through 2018. Just knowing that should give us a bit of confidence to know that we'll be able to handle whatever curveballs 2019 will
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Black & White Mocha Collection As ...
Just like you in that gold sequin dress, faux fur coat, and blinged out jewelry you're planning to wear to that New Year's Eve party, Starbucks is ringing
by
Olivia Harrison
Food Trends
From Mayo To Nightlife: Everything Millennials Were Accused Of Ki...
When you type the word "millennials" followed by the letter "k" into the Google search bar, you're immediately given over a dozen auto-populated inquiries
by
Olivia Harrison
Work & Money
10 Simple Tips To Help You Get Your Money In Order Before 2019
This year is coming to a close, and you may find yourself looking a little too closely at your bank account and credit card statements — or maybe
by
Ludmila Leiva
Best Airbnb Rentals
These Will Be The 19 Trendiest Travel Destinations Of 2019, Accor...
2019 is right around the corner, which means it's time for a very important list. No, we're not talking about the New Year's resolutions we'll likely only
by
Olivia Harrison
Sex
Can't Sleep With Someone Else In Bed?
Sleep is not just resolution material — it is a basic human need. But, as myriad studies and ominous headlines tell us, no one is getting enough of it.
by
Kelsey Miller
Sex
Our 30-Day Masturbation Challenge Is About To Change Your Sex Lif...
I have long been frustrated by the lack of specifics in the vast majority of articles about masturbation. Even once we've moved past asinine cultural
by
Hayley MacMillen
Beauty
Feel Good About Yourself With This Easy Trick
Picture this all-too-common scenario: You're meeting a friend for coffee, running late as usual. As you bustle into the coffee shop and give her a hug
by
Megan McIntyre
Food & Drinks
10 Super Simple Recipes For Our #TakeOutTakeout Challenge
A few months back, Zoe Bain went boldly where neither of us had gone before: She completely barred herself from anything takeout (yes, even coffee) for
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Travel
50 Stunning Hotels You Can Actually Afford
This post was originally published on December 30, 2015. Now is the time to say goodbye to hotel FOMO forever. How so? We've come up with a list of the
by
Emily Elyse Miller
Work & Money
Why You Don't Need To Have A "Normal" Career
These days, it's a common trope: the creative freelancer with an epic job description and the skill set to match. The thing is, consciously getting there
by
Jacki Huntington
Home
What It Feels Like To Purge Your Most Beloved Sentimental Objects
After Marie Kondo's best-selling book wafted into our lives last year, like a sweetly perfumed Mary Poppins gust of orderliness, you would think we would
by
Jacki Huntington
New Year Do You
How This Man Gave Up The Female Gender
Throughout childhood and adolescence, Alexander Rorabaugh saw the International Church of Christ as the center of his life. “Everything I did and
by
Jacki Huntington
Diet & Nutrition
Why Detox Diets and Cleanses Always Fail
If you spent any part of this month on a cleanse or detox diet, at some point in the process you likely felt run-down, irritable, depressed, nauseous, or
by
Christy Harrison,...
Food & Drinks
NO Takeout Allowed — Here's How We're Coping
Back in October, I somewhat impulsively decided to go cold turkey on takeout for two weeks and write about it. I had NO clue what I was getting myself
by
Zoe Bain
Fitness
7 Fitness Goals That Have Nothing To Do With Losing Weight
Can we please stop perpetuating the myth that the main point of exercise is to lose weight? Plenty of us work out for other reasons. We're talking
by
Amy Roberts
Hair
Bored With Your Hair? 29 Ideas To Try In 2016
Raise your hand if your "hair routine" looks a little like this lately: Snooze. Snooze. Snooze. Dry shampoo. Topknot. In the dead of January, it's hard
by
Cat Quinn
Tech
10 Smart Ways To Better Manage Your iPhone
Life is a constant juggling act. One of the most persistent, and perhaps annoying, balances we have to deal with these days is managing both our digital
by
Christina Bonnington
Styling Tips
If This Is In Your Closet, Get Rid Of It ASAP
Every year, it's the same: Sometime around New Year's, I open my closet and dive in, determined to throw out the heaps of items I never wear, making room
by
Kelsey Miller
Skin Care
29 Bad Beauty Habits To Break This Year
New Year’s resolutions have become a bit passé over the years, as we all make them and then break them just hours later. This year, we’ve decided to
by
Rachel Adler
Fitness
Will Participating In A Study On New Year's Resolutions Help You ...
New Year's resolutions, no matter how small, sexy, or practical, can seem nearly impossible to keep once you've started them. Only 10% of the women we
by
Sara Coughlin
Work & Money
How I Tripled My Savings In 3 Months
Let me tell you the embarrassing truth about my first savings account. I was 24, and working at a bar in New York. When I came home from a shift, I would
by
Katie Lewis
Wellness
7 Healthy Habit Swaps To Make In 2016
This article was originally published on December 26, 2015. Listen — we’re all busy people. Between friendships, relationships, work or school, and
by
Sara Gaynes Levy
Mind
The Surprising Truth About New Year's Resolutions
Illustrated by Mary Galloway. This article was originally published on December 26, 2015. Resolutions were made to be broken. This year, we want to
by
Kelsey Miller
Fitness
How I Learned To Love The Gym
This article was originally published on December 4, 2015. For years, gyms intimidated me. They struck me as destinations for type-As with money. Just
by
Sarah Milstein
Styling Tips
How I'm Beating My Fashion Fears
Whenever I'm asked about personal style, my first response has been to say, "I've never been interested in fashion, because the fashion industry has never
by
Kelsey Miller
Work & Money
20 Ways To Stop Wasting Money & Start Saving Now
While I realize that resolutions are kind of bogus, as a new year rolls around I STILL can’t help but think about all of the ways I want to improve in
by
Lindsey Stanberry
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted