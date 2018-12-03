These Will Be The 19 Trendiest Travel Destinations Of 2019, According To Airbnb

2019 is right around the corner, which means it's time for a very important list. No, we're not talking about the New Year's resolutions we'll likely only stick with for the first few weeks of next year. We're thinking of a decidedly more exciting list: Today, Airbnb released a roundup of travel destinations to visit in 2019, and all 19 of them are dream locations.
By analyzing Airbnb searches, bookings, and wishlist growth data, the home-sharing website was able to forecast which 19 regions, cities, and towns users are eager to explore in 2019. The destinations are located across six continents. Some are spots that you might already have flight alerts for, while others may not be on your radar just yet.
Though you likely won't be able to make it to all 19 destinations travelers are wanting to visit in 2019, Airbnb does have plenty of rental listings in and around each spot. Ahead, we've listed each place and some popular rentals available in the areas. With so many bucket list-worthy destinations, you might be tempted to make your one and only 2019 New Year's resolution to travel more.