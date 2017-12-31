Kim Kardashian West Has The Most Relatable New Year's Resolutions

Kim Kardashian West has revealed her resolutions (and some plans) for 2018, and they are trés relatable.
On her app and website, Kardashian West reveals that her main resolution is tech related. She wants to detox and be present, so she is making this vow: "Be on my phone less and be more in the moment." If those things are part of your 2018 resolution list, check out our cleanse your mind detox guide with "techniques for addressing five persistent negative thought patterns and endless black holes of stress and anxiety."
Kardashian West also sets a fitness goal for herself, vowing to "train really hard and be more consistent." If those are lined up with your 2018 goals, make it easy on your wallet with our recommended free workout apps. Her other goal is to continue practicing her makeup application, and to "learn how to do it even better."
As for what we can expect from Kardashian West in 2018, she shares that she's looking forward to the birth of her third child and that she can't wait to share a new product in her KKW beauty line, after launching contour and foundations in 2017. Next year will bring us KKW lipstick, and we can't wait to see how her take is different from her sister Kylie's flagship lip kits.
As for how she's celebrating New Year's Eve, Kardashian West shares that she'll be at home and celebrating with friends and family while cooking. Her super chill NYE will be soundtracked by Jaden Smith's new album, Syre, if you want to jump on her homebody vibe for the evening.
