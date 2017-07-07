The One Product Kim Kardashian Swears By For Flawless Makeup

Watching Kim Kardashian apply her own makeup is not unlike watching Bob Ross paint happy little clouds and trees in an episode of The Joy of Painting. Like Ross, Kim speaks slowly and deliberately, without much intonation, and there are no plot twists or surprises as she defines her cheekbones and puckers her lips just as she’s done a million times before. It’s comforting, in a way. Unlike Ross, however, Kim recently launched a collection of contouring and highlighting kits, and she’s taken to Snapchat to show fans exactly how she uses them.
In honor of a restock of the sold-out products — which didn’t last for very long, considering she interrupted the filming a few minutes into the tutorial to announce that one of the kits was already out of stock — the star broadcasted her makeup-free face and got to work on the paint-by-numbers of highlighting and contouring like a Kardashian. “I want to be a little extra glowy,” she mused as she layered on the highlighter. Unsurprisingly, Kim makes it look like the easiest thing ever. (She’s quick to note that's mostly thanks to the user-friendly design and creamy texture of her new products. The woman is never not working.)
But as she walks us through her recommended routine using only her kits, she does drop some unexpected wisdom along the way. In addition to the fact that she swears by applying highlighter generously all around the laugh lines to, as she says, “make it all kinda go away,” there’s also one non-KKW Beauty product in particular that Kim always reaches for to perfect her look. That would be the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, a cult-favorite spray that she uses to dampen her makeup sponge before she starts blending for a seamless finish.
It’s no surprise that Kim can’t get enough of the mist: Unlike most skin-care products that come packaged in face-spray form, this one is not a toner. In fact, it has more in common with a lightweight spray-on moisturizer, so it imparts plenty of hydration without disturbing your makeup.
The good news is that you don’t need to own a highly-coveted highlighting kit in order to appreciate Tatcha's mist — and it might save you the struggle of getting to the checkout page of KKW Beauty before the whole website crashes. Again.
