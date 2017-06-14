Update: Never one to leave her fans hanging, Kim Kardashian West took to social media last night to give her followers a behind-the-scenes peek of KKW Beauty. In an Instagram story announcing the news, she divulged that the very first launch from her new company would be a collection of cream contouring products — which seems only fitting, considering she was at least partly responsible for introducing the masses to the professional face-sculpting technique.
But makeup isn’t the only thing KKW Beauty will be debuting: Kim also shared a Snapchat yesterday from a KKW fragrance meeting, following a Forbes Women’s Summit interview in which she confirmed that a perfume is on its way later this year. The star clearly has big plans for her beauty business — and we can’t wait to see how they unfold.
This story was originally published on June 13, 2017.
It’s happening: Kim Kardashian West is launching her own beauty brand. She hinted at the news on Instagram today, in true Kardashian fashion, but shared no information except for a website splash page, an Instagram account, and next Wednesday’s date, June 21, 2017.
This is a whole lot of mystery for someone who’s voluntarily spent the better part of the past decade being trailed by a camera to turn their life into melodramatic guilty-pleasure television — so whatever the entrepreneur is gearing up to reveal must be worth keeping a secret for.
Regardless of what next week’s reveal ends up being, this won’t be the first time the star has dipped her toe in the beauty industry pool: Her past endeavors have included her eponymous perfume, the Khroma Beauty line she launched with Khloe and Kourtney, and the Kardashian Beauty hair collection. Most recently, she also collaborated with younger sister Kylie Jenner on four shades of nude liquid lipstick, which looked like (but were not actually) bacon.
As for the specifics of Kim’s solo line, we’ll just have to wait and see. Next Wednesday will be here in the blink of an eye, so steel yourself for system crashes and social-media frenzies the second it goes live. She's known to break the internet, after all.
