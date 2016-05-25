The Reality Star's Guide To Beauty

Reality stars tend to get a bad rep. Detractors accuse them of being famous simply for being famous (or infamous). In many cases, that's a legitimate complaint...but not always. Often, these
actors personalities go on to do bigger and — depending on who you're talking to — better things, like starting their own beauty companies.
In fact, plenty of ladies (and gents) from your favorite guilty-pleasure shows have reinvented themselves, choosing to become beauty entrepreneurs for their second acts. We've rounded up a big ol' bunch of your favorite reality stars and their products — both past and present. Click through and check them all out. Who knows, your new favorite new line could be one click away.
