These Will Be The Top Travel Destinations Of 2019, According To Airbnb

2019 is right around the corner, which means it's time for a very important list. No, we're not talking about the of New Year's resolutions we'll likely only stick with for the first few weeks of next year. We're thinking of a decidedly more exciting list, and adhering to it would be a dream come true. Yesterday, Airbnb released its list of travel destinations to visit in 2019, and all 19 of them are dream locations.
By analysing Airbnb searches, bookings, and wishlist growth data, the house-sharing website was able to forecast which 19 regions, cities, and towns users are eager to explore in 2019. The destinations are located across six continents. Some are spots that you may have heard of, while others may be new discoveries.
Though you likely won't be able to make it to all 19 destinations travellers are wanting to visit in 2019, Airbnb does have plenty of rental listings in and around each spot. Ahead, we've listed each place and some popular rentals available in the areas. With so many dream destinations, you might be tempted to make your one and only 2019 New Year's resolution to travel more.