How To Make Your New Year's Resolutions Stick

Sharing your goals on social media does more than just keep you accountable in a public way. Talking about your goals with friends and family can make the difficult aspects of your resolution seem more doable, plus it allows you to celebrate small victories along the way, according to the American Psychological Association (APA). If the people in your life are clued in on your resolutions, they'll be able to support you, which will make you less stressed and more resilient in your approach, according to the APA. On the other hand, you can use social media to meet and connect with new people who are pursuing a similar goal. So, while you might roll your eyes at the dozens of people posting about Whole30 on your feed, understand that they're just trying to do their best.