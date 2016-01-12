10 Smart Ways To Better Manage Your iPhone

Life is a constant juggling act. One of the most persistent, and perhaps annoying, balances we have to deal with these days is managing both our digital life and physical one. They've become so intertwined, that sometimes it's hard to tell where one ends and one begins. And sometimes, that can be really overwhelming.



If it feels like your phone, emails, apps, or notifications have taken over your life, you're not alone. And if your New Year's resolution this year is to better manage that craziness, you're also not alone.



Luckily, with a few tweaks to your daily habits, you can ease stress and regain control.



This year, show your phone (or your email... or your email-induced insomnia) who's boss. With these tips, you can achieve total zen with your digital obligations. It's really not as hard as you might think!