Christina Bonnington
Best Apps
The Best Apps For One-Night Stands
Christina Bonnington
May 17, 2019
Tech
Everything You Should Download Before Your Next Flight
Sarah Midkiff
May 15, 2019
Tech
15 Keyboard Hacks That Will Change Your Life
Christina Bonnington
Feb 25, 2019
Tech
7 Dos & Don'ts For Photographing Fireworks Like A Pro
The Fourth of July is almost here, which means it's almost time for fireworks. The beautiful arrays of color bursting in the sky are breathtaking to
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
12 Dos & Don'ts For Handling Mystery Text Messages
"Hey! How have you been?" You just got a perfectly innocuous text. You'd normally reply back with something like, "I'm good! Just got back from visiting
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
17 Tips For Taking An Awesome Boomerang
Now that you know how to expertly shoot nighttime photos, take your iPhone camera expertise one step further, and perfect your Boomerang-taking skills.
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
16 Things To Help You Never Send A Drunk Text Again
You tap out a message and hit send — then, your heart thunks to the floor. Oh shit. I should not have sent that after all. We’ve all been there,
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
The Best Hacks For Finding A Cheap Flight
The airline industry desperately wants to squeeze as many Benjamins out of us flyers as they can, but you don’t have to fall prey to their price hiking
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
What To Have On Your Phone To Score The Best Buys
Back when going shopping meant hopping in the car and heading to the mall, like it did in high school, we thought it was easy. But nowadays, it's even
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
How To Watch Porn On Your Phone — The Right Way
We use our phones for everything these days. If that includes watching porn, don't worry: You're in very good company. There's still a stigma around phone
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
13 Picture-Perfect Halloween Costumes For Snapchat Lovers
Snapchat isn't just a social app. It's a way of life. And if you're constantly using the app's silly (or beautifying) filters with your friends, it's only
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
What Halloween Is Like, In GIFs
I don't know about you, but as soon as the first hints of pumpkin spice land in stores, I start getting in the mood for fall — and Halloween. Every
by
Christina Bonnington
Best Apps
How To Get More Out Of Your Wardrobe Without Spending $$
Inevitably, when I start going through my drawers and closet at the beginning of a season, I realize something. I had so many more clothes that I could
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
9 Uber Hacks Every 20-Something Should Know
Without Uber, I don't know how we'd get around sometimes. If you've had a few drinks, driving is out of the question. Depending on the time and your
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
21 Slack Hacks That Will Make Your Coworkers Jealous
Office chat software was never particularly exciting — until, of course, Slack came along. Now more than 3 million of us the app each day. Chatting in
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Welp, This Is Proof That The Holiday Season Is Officially Here
Four days ago, we were in peak Halloween season. Now it seems we've jumped over Thanksgiving and straight into the holidays. Storefronts are already
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
This Feature May FINALLY Come To The iPhone In 2017
For the iPhone 7, Apple ditched one cable you used to plug into your phone by eliminating the headphone jack. But according to the latest rumor overseas,
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
NASA Congratulates The Cubs In A Way Only NASA Can
In case you haven't heard, last night history was made. For the first time in 108 years, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Whether you're a baseball
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
You've Got To See This Clip From Last Night's Samantha Bee
In last night's episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the host took on a growing issue: Russian trolls. Not the kind in the upcoming Dreamworks
by
Christina Bonnington
Best of Instagram
Now You Can Shop On Instagram
Mobile has changed the way we shop, and Instagram has changed the way we discover new brands and products. But until now, to combine the two,
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Napflix Is The Answer To Your Late Night Netflix Habit
If you have trouble falling asleep, you've got a variety of options available to you. You can try meditation, or reading a book. You can turn to an
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
29 Apps & Websites You Forgot You Missed (RIP, Vine!)
Apps come and go. Sometimes, your favorite app gets acquired by a big company, such as Apple or Google, and integrated into one of its existing services.
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Everything You Need To Know About The New MacBook Pro
At an event in Cupertino, CA, this morning, Apple unveiled the latest in its product lineup: a new MacBook Pro. And we can't lie — we're pretty excited
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Yikes — Twitter Is Laying Off 9% Of Its Employees
Rumors about Twitter laying off 8% of its staff are slightly worse than expected. Today, TechCrunch reports that despite a positive earnings report, the
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
How To Dress Up Like Pokémon Go This Halloween
Pokémon Go was this year's biggest app sensation. Within 24 hours of its launch, the game became a mega hit and has since seen users walking billions of
by
Madeline Buxton
Tech
13 Tips For How To Use Portrait Mode On The iPhone 7 Plus
During its iPhone event back in September, Apple showed off one big camera feature that wasn't yet ready: Portrait mode. Designed specifically for the
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
We Tried It: Kim K's $50 Secret To The Perfect Selfie
For the past few weeks, selfie extraordinaire Kim K has been showing off something new in her images. Nope, not a new lipstick hue or haircut, she's
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Candy Crush Is Becoming A Game Show (Yes, Really)
Candy Crush, our longtime go-to for burning through boring minutes staring at our phones, is making a big move. The sugary app is leaping into the real
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
Instagram's Newest Feature Is Incredibly Important
We use Instagram to share photos of the beauty around us, the delicious meals we've eaten or created, and our personal highs. But it is a social network,
by
Christina Bonnington
Tech
35 Stunning Photos For Those That Missed Last Night's Supermoon
Last night, the Hunter's Moon graced our skies. And it wasn't an ordinary moon either: it was a supermoon, shining up to 14% larger than your average full
by
Christina Bonnington
