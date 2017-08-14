How To Get More Out Of Your Wardrobe Without Spending $$

Inevitably, when I start going through my drawers and closet at the beginning of a season, I realize something. I had so many more clothes that I could have been wearing! They were just hiding behind or underneath something (or both).
If I had a closet like Cher in Clueless, this would never be a problem. Unfortunately, an automated dream closet isn't going to happen in my one-bedroom apartment any time soon. What is doable, though, is taking my closet digital so I can see what I wear, what I don't, and outfit combinations I'd never thought of, right in the palm of my hand.
Taking your closet game to the next level doesn't have to be costly or time-consuming. And once you're done, you can figure out what you don't really need so you can sell it online and make some cash.
So what are you waiting for? Let's get started!
This article was originally published February 29, 2016.