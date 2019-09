Since I brought the wrong size dress in with me, I pressed on the mirror to see if there was a smaller size in stock. There was, and I requested it. The lovely sales associate who first led me to the room instantly got a notification on her iPad and quickly brought me the same dress in the right size. So much better than peeking your head out and shyly asking for a different size, right?But then, a little too like Snow White's magic mirror, the thing suddenly had a mind of its own. The light changed. The interface no longer showed the dress I had so loved five seconds ago. The mirror reverted to its default resting state and played branded content on a loop. I pushed and pressed all over the mirror to try and get back my personalized screen. The only fix I came up with was to walk out and re-enter, so the mirror would "think" I was a new customer. I did this about five times throughout my 15 minutes in the dressing room. It was definitely frustrating.Although I ended up loving the dress, I wasn't ready to buy it just then. Conveniently, the mirror offered the option to text myself the details of the item. I tapped my number in on the mirror and instantly received a text that read, “Thank you! Follow this link to see your fitting room items.” Tapping the link led me to a page that said “My fitting room” and showed me my dress.Overall, it was a great shopping experience that was really enhanced by technology. It made me feel like Cher from Clueless. (Who can forget the opening scene, when she picks her outfit on the computer?) My only problem with it was that I couldn’t get enough magic-mirror time before the interface changed back to a neutral state playing branded content. Even so, I loved it. This certainly feels like the future of shopping and fashion, and hopefully it will catch on.Until then, I’ll be dreaming of a future in which I have my very own smart mirror at home. It would be way better than a "Dress Me" computer program.