Bianca Heyward
Best Apps
When You Need To Switch Up Your Swiping, Try These Dating Apps
Refinery29
May 8, 2019
Halloween
31 Wonder Woman Costumes That Bring Out Your Inner Warrior Princess
Bianca Heyward
Oct 31, 2017
Home
15 Cheap & Easy Halloween Decor Hacks That Aren't Cheesy
Natalie Gontcharova
Oct 25, 2017
Halloween
30+ Rosie The Riveter Costumes That Scream "We Can Do It!"
There's no better time to dress up as your favorite feminist than the present. What with our current, ahem, "election" with women's rights front and
by
Bianca Heyward
Halloween
30+ Frida Kahlo Costumes That Are So Freaking Good
Frida Kahlo and her self-portraits make selfies look like finger painting. And her iconic look, which isn't far off from Alessandro Michele's visions for
by
Bianca Heyward
Halloween
30+ Wednesday Addams Costumes For The Girl Who
Only
Wear...
On Wednesdays, we wear black. Just kidding. But if you ever needed an excuse to wear black, look no further than Wednesday Addams, the original goth girl
by
Bianca Heyward
Halloween
30+ Margot Tenenbaum Costumes That Say, "I'm Fine, Thank You"
Apart from solid plots and some pretty wicked art direction, Wes Anderson's films always come with a quirky sense of style (which makes the act of
by
Bianca Heyward
Shopping
Our Favorite NYC Shoe Stores & What To Buy There
People travel near and far to shop in New York City. And, why wouldn't they? It's practically the shopping mecca of North America. There are flagship
by
Bianca Heyward
Shopping
The Indie Bride-To-Be's Guide To Dress Shopping In NYC
Whether you recently got engaged, or you're already well into the wedding-planning process, there's one thing no bride-to-be should have to stress over:
by
Ashley Castanos
Tech
19 Dating App Hacks Every Right & Left Swiper Should Know
It's hard to remember a time, not so long ago, when dating apps were taboo. They were the apps you didn't talk about, turned off notifications for, and
by
Bianca Heyward
Food & Drinks
Easy DIY Smoothie Recipes Every 20-Something Should Know
Healthy and delicious smoothies make the best breakfast, snack, or even dessert. They're quick and easy to make, and the tastiest way to eat (or drink,
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
19 Of The Most Embarrassing Texts We've Ever Sent
Most of the time, all goes well. You type out texts and they come out just as they're supposed to. But every once in a while something goes embarrassingly
by
Bianca Heyward
Fashion
The
Best
Witch Costumes, Sans Black Pointy Hats
Just between us muggles: Witches are the best. From Shakespeare's witches in Macbeth to the too-real Salem witch trials, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and,
by
Bianca Heyward
Fashion
Catwoman Costume Ideas That Don't
All
Involve Heels
Question: Are you a fan of women who kick ass? Follow-up: Are you a fan of women who kick ass and do it in heels? No, we're not talking about Hillary
by
Bianca Heyward
Fashion
The Halloween Costume That Never Goes Out Of Style: Minnie Mouse
Let's be honest: Our lifelong love affair with Minnie Mouse began at a young age and has continued, well, forever. So while adults dressing up as
by
Bianca Heyward
Fashion
Avoid The "Mean Reds"
With These Creative Holly Golightl...
If you're lucky enough to live in New York (or visit, even just once), there's nothing quite like the feeling of walking along Fifth Avenue and stumbling
by
Bianca Heyward
Fashion
Take It Back To The '20s With These 30 Flapper Costumes
Ah, the Roaring '20s. An era marked by jazz, prohibition, and oh! women's fashion. As the corset died, ladies waved goodbye to their conservative
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
5 Quick Facts About 5 Of Tech's Biggest Names
The biggest influencers in today’s world aren’t necessarily the ones covering the pages of People and Us Weekly. Many of the most influential
by
Bianca Heyward
Beauty
I Defied My Parents, But My Tattoo Was Worth It
I grew up in a "no tattoos, no exceptions" household. My parents weren’t especially strict, but there were some rules written in stone, and not
by
Bianca Heyward
Pop Culture
I Went To School With Celeb Kids — Here's What I Learned
Imagine going to high school with the cast of Mean Girls — not just the regulation hotties and teen royalty you find at every school in every city in
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
7 Good Reasons Why You Should Never, Ever Reuse a Password
Every single day there seems to be another hack. A few weeks ago, we learned about one of the biggest data breaches in history thus far, where 117 million
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
Two Apps That Will Solve Your Dating Dilemmas
Ever wanted to vent to a friend about yet another relationship problem, but A. They stopped caring after the last five dramas or B. You’re too nervous
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
You Can Now Mail Your Favorite Phallic Emoji IRL
Watch out Kim Kardashian, something else is about to break the internet. The penis emoji, perhaps better known as the phallic eggplant, is taking a major
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
Here's What The "i" In iPhone Stands For
The "i" connected with our Apple gadgets is so ubiquitous we don't give it a second thought anymore. It's just there. iPhone. iMac. iPad. But, have you
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
I Tried To Break My iPhone Addiction — & Here's What Happened
My phone is my best friend. She is smart, supportive, and beautiful. But while she didn't mind (yes, she's a she), I started to feel I was becoming too
by
Bianca Heyward
US News
Brownie Troop Tackles Toxic Water
Girl Scouts around the country are known for more than their delicious Thin Mints cookies, and this week one troop tackled a service project close to
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
Coloring Books Aren't Just For Kids — Or Paper
Although coloring books are generally thought of as a children's activity, adult versions are gaining a lot of momentum. And we are on it. Coloring is a
by
Bianca Heyward
Home
This Is What A $301 Million Home Looks Like
The most expensive property in the world, Chateau Louis XIV, just sold for a whopping $301 million. According to Bloomberg, it was swooped up by a Middle
by
Bianca Heyward
Tech
The Biggest Celebrity Tech Fails Of 2015
Everyone makes mistakes, but if you're a celebrity or in the public eye, no mistake goes unnoticed and unscrutinized — especially when it's online. Even
by
Bianca Heyward
US News
Trump's Scariest Supporters Are Getting Meaner — And Bolder
Last night in Las Vegas, on the eve of the next GOP debate, Donald Trump's campaign rally was interrupted by protesters, but they weren't the scariest
by
Bianca Heyward
