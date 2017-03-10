The Indie Bride-To-Be's Guide To Dress Shopping In NYC

Whether you recently got engaged, or you're already well into the wedding-planning process, there's one thing no bride-to-be should have to stress over: the dress!
The only problem? New York City can overwhelm even the most low-maintenance of women, with its endless supply of bridal salons and boutiques — all promising they have the dress for you.
If you can’t make up your mind when it comes to where to shop for your perfect dress in the city, we've got you covered with these less-than-obvious options.