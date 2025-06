New York Thrives on Latine Culture — But Gentrification Is Pushing Our Shops Out

Gentrification has required Latine businesses to become more active on social media, the predominant business discovery platform for New York City transplants. Marketing-savvy Latines have found creative ways to service the businesses they see as vital to their communities. Paulina Montiel is the co-founder of Migo Events, a New York City-based organization that hosted the city’s first-ever Mexican Restaurant Week in 2024, which provided social media-driven promotion to Mexican restaurants across the boroughs. “When we partner with local businesses, we try to teach them [about] social media,” she tells Somos. “I’ll go to cafes like Xoco-latte Bushwick , and I always tag them and tell people about them. Even if it means one person comes, two people come, they usually come back.”