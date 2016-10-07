The Halloween Costume That Never Goes Out Of Style: Minnie Mouse

Let's be honest: Our lifelong love affair with Minnie Mouse began at a young age and has continued, well, forever. So while adults dressing up as children's cartoon characters can seem a little weird, Minnie was our Elsa, which is why she's still the best go-to if all you can find is a set of mouse ears. After all these decades, this chick still owns her canary-yellow heels like nobody’s business — and so should you.



Ahead, we're offering our favorite takes on the iconic costume to help you figure out what kind of Minnie you'll want to be this year. Because that's the best part of dressing up as her: There's no one way to be Minnie. It's helpful, however, to know where to start. First thing's first: the ears. Now, let's figure out what to do with these polka dots...