The most expensive property in the world, Chateau Louis XIV, just sold for a whopping $301 million. According to Bloomberg, it was swooped up by a Middle Eastern buyer who chooses to remain anonymous. The developer's website, Cogemad, says the property spans 56 acres and is situated just outside of Paris, between the Palace of Versailles and Marly-le-Roi. You know what they say: location, location, location.
Cogemad says that the estate is complete with "elegantly planted parterres, a gleaming gold-leafed fountain, an infinite array of flowers, marble statues, bridle paths, and a hedged labyrinth." For over $300 million, there better be some hidden treasure somewhere in there, too.
Not surprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West scouted the location as a possible wedding venue in early 2014. Here's Kim with Olivier Rousteing, creative of director of Balmain, taking pictures in the aquarium lounge.
The mansion also has a home theater, a wine cellar, a sauna, ceiling murals, a spa, an indoor/outdoor pool, and 10 extravagant guest rooms. And a ballroom, because obviously.
For a more up-close and personal view of the house, watch this video.
