So, how did this situation get so out of control, and what caused the water contamination? In March 2013, the Flint city council decided to stop buying Detroit water and join Karegnondi Water Authority , a new pipeline project which would save the city an estimated $19 million over the course of eight years. Detroit notified the city of Flint that starting in April of 2014, it would stop selling water to the area, even though the Karegnondi Water Authority pipeline would need three years to be complete. In March of 2014, the city broke ground on its Flint River water supply.Almost immediately, people began complaining about darkly colored, foul-smelling tap water. Studies found that lead levels had risen 10 times higher than they were before the water source change. According to WDIV-TV in Detroit , hospitals discovered that the children in Flint had almost doubled their lead levels.