Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Brownies
Best Ice Cream
Ben & Jerry's Releases 3 New Cookie Dough Flavors
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Best Brownies
Music
Elle King Admits She Was High On Pot Brownies At The Grammys
Marquita Harris
Feb 14, 2017
Food & Drinks
Dairy Queen Just Launched A New Blizzard & We're Obsessed
Michael Hafford
Feb 3, 2017
Pop Culture
Andrew Garfield Shares Crazy Details Of His Disneyland Birthday With Emma Stone
Kaitlin Reilly
Jan 4, 2017
Food & Drinks
Red Wine Brownies Are Here To Make Life Worth Living
We've spent many a night with a glass of wine in one hand and something chocolaty in the other. Which is why we jumped right on board the red wine hot
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Health
Omaha Dad Accidentally Eats Pot Brownies & Hilarity Ensues
A 53-year-old Omaha man went on a shocking misogynist rant after his children dosed him with illegal drugs, reports The Omaha World-Herald. Just kidding,
by
Michael Hafford
Food & Drinks
Is This The New Cronut?
Cookie Dough Brownies July 15, 2016 You know those indecisive baking moments when you absolutely cannot pick between making cookies or brownies?
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
US News
Brownie Troop Tackles Toxic Water
Girl Scouts around the country are known for more than their delicious Thin Mints cookies, and this week one troop tackled a service project close to
by
Bianca Heyward
US
The Latest Ben & Jerry's Flavor Is Here — & It's BOOZY
When Ben & Jerry's releases a new flavor, we expect gooey swirls and big chunks of our favorite baked goods. (Okay, one line into this story and we're
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
The Oreo We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here!
It's finally here! After what has seemed like the longest wait ever (it was actually only two months), the Oreo flavor we've been anticipating all summer
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
1 Box Of Brownie Mix, 3 Unexpected Recipes
Today officially marks the beginning of National Brownie Month! Let's all gather hands and share a story about the first time we enjoyed a brownie. What's
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Spotted: Brownie Batter Might Be The Next Oreo Flavor
Just when we thought we'd be happily snacking on s'mOreos for the summer, it looks like there might be another cookie flavor to soon covet. And it's just
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
You Won't Believe The Secret To These Brownies
By Kristen Miglore Every week — often with your help — FOOD52's Senior Editor Kristen Miglore is unearthing recipes that are nothing short
by
Food52
Food & Drinks
These Easy Brownies Get A Valentine-Inspired Twist
Whether you're baking for friends, your boyfriend, your girlfriend or anyone else this Valentine's Day, nothing says you care like these brownies. Equal
by
What's Gaby ...
Food & Drinks
The Secret Ingredient In These Brownies Has Us Ready For Game Day
I have a soft spot for brownies. Actually, don’t we all? Brownies were the first thing I learned how to bake in the kitchen. My parents kept the
by
Joy The Baker
Food & Drinks
How To Make The Perfect Brownies —
Without
Boxed Brownie...
To devise a properly chewy brownie recipe, we first had to discover the perfect ratio of oil to butter. We then combated greasiness by replacing some of
by
America's Te...
Diet & Nutrition
Is Chewy Food Less "Healthy"?
Think about the best brownie you’ve ever had. What was it like? Fudgy, chewy, melt-in-your mouth? Got it. Now, on a scale of carrot stick to Cronut,
by
Nicole McDermott
Food & Drinks
These Flourless Brownies Will Change The Way You Bake
I have been reading In Defense of Food recently. How I didn’t read this a few years ago when everyone else was reading it I am entirely unsure, but
by
Foodie Underground
Food & Drinks
The Best Brownies, Ever — With A Surprising Twist
If you already have plans tonight, consider them canceled. The bake-off is back, and this time we tackled a crucial skill: the perfect brownie. But,
by
Kelsey Miller
Living
Forget About Cronuts, It's All About "Townies" Here In London
Move over cronuts. World, meet “townies” — the newest delicacy to hit the world of hybrid pastries. Gone are the days when a classic almond
by
Alice Tate
New York
Here's A Recipe For The New Caveman Diet 400-Calorie Brownie Sundae
Some people lose their appetite when it's this hot. Us—we eat. Binge eat. We won't talk about today (Friday's cheat-day, right?!), save to say that
by
Kristian Laliberte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted