For at least three years in a row, cookie dough has ruled Ben & Jerry's annual lists of its most popular ice cream flavors. Not only has its Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor consistently placed among the top five best-selling flavors, Half Baked, which contains gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough, has also been the number one Ben & Jerry's flavor for several years running. Given the constant success of its many cookie dough-centric ice creams, it makes total sense that the brand would choose to release three new flavors that have cookie dough at the center... literally.
Today, Ben & Jerry's announced the introduction of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core, and Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core. These three brand new flavors feature a thick core of chocolate chip, double chocolate, or sugar cookie dough, giving those folks that keep Ben & Jerry's cookie dough flavors at the top every year a more concentrated dose of what they love. All three flavors are available now in Scoop Shops and retailers nationwide, and pints have a suggested retail price of $4.29-$4.99.
Around its chocolate chip cookie dough core, the first new flavor offers an indulgent combination of Cookie Milk Ice Cream and Fudge Chips. The second new flavor, Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core is made up of Vanilla Ice Cream with Peanut Butter Cookies and Peanut Butter Ice Cream with Fudge Chips surrounding a No Bake Cookie Dough Core. Finally, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core is created with Sweet Cream Ice Cream that's imbued with a hint of Almond flavoring and Shortbread Cookie pieces and Cherry Ice Cream with chunks of cherries encasing a Sugar Cookie Dough Core.
We got a chance to try all three new flavors ahead of their official release and can attest to their greatness. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core harnesses the tastiness of dipping a gooey, not-all-the-way baked chocolate chip cookie into a cold glass of milk and introduces it into a pint of ice cream. Wake & "No Bake" Cookie Dough Core capitalizes on that hard-to-beat flavor combination of chocolate and peanut butter. Finally, Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough Core will be a favorite among those who gravitate toward classic wedding cake, marzipan, or anything with a even a hint of almond flavor and those who eat all the cherry cordials from a box of chocolates first. These innovative new cookie dough-forward flavors are so delicious, one of them might even be able to disrupt Half Baked's most popular flavor winning streak.
