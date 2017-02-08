OMG! Ben & Jerry’s Has Two New Non-Dairy Flavors Coming Our Way

Around this time last year, Ben & Jerry's released non-dairy ice cream for the very first time. The vegans and lactose intolerants of the world rejoiced because they could finally have a taste of classics like Chunky Monkey and Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Even those of us who were already Ben & Jerry's devotees were eager to try the almond milk version of some of our favorite ice cream flavors, and we were not disappointed. Today, a little over one year later, the ice cream company surprised us with two new non-dairy flavors, and we can barely contain our excitement.
According to Metro, the new flavors have not officially been launched, but they have already started popping up in a few stores. An Instagram user named phillyveganmonster confirmed that the new flavors can be found in Philadelphia, and the user even shared images of the pints. The two flavors in the photo are Cherry Garcia and Coconut Seven Layer Bar.
Ben & Jerry's lovers know Cherry Garcia is cherry ice cream with chunks of real cherries and fudge flakes. This new vegan version of the old fave seems to feature the same great ingredients minus the dairy. Coconut Seven Layer Bar is coconut ice cream with fudge chunks, walnuts, and swirls of graham cracker and caramel. Yum.
Since these new non-dairy treats seemed to just magically appear out of nowhere in Philadelphia freezer aisles, we were curious if Ben & Jerry's would give us any details their potential release. So, we reached out and Sean Greenwood, whose formal title is Grand Poobah of PR, told us, "We cannot confirm nor deny the new Non Dairy flavors coming to shelves in 2017, that we’ll be announcing in the middle of February, no matter how delicious they are…!" That doesn't do much to quiet our extreme excitement, but we'll try our best to be patient for the Poobah's sake.
