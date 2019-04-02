Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Vegan Diet
Food & Drinks
16 Chains We Didn't Know Have Vegan Options
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More from Vegan Diet
Food News
The Impossible Burger Is Coming For Fast Food Chains
Michelle Santiago...
Apr 2, 2019
Health Trends
Elizabeth Holmes' Very Particular Green Juice Diet, Explained
Cory Stieg
Mar 19, 2019
Ariana Grande
Vegans Are Not Happy About Ariana Grande's New Starbucks Beverage
Olivia Harrison
Mar 11, 2019
Food Trends
We Tried 12 Different Oat Milks & This Was Our Favorite
For almost a year, the hippest of coffee drinkers have been buzzing about the oat milk shortage that has been ruining their morning caffeine fixes.
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
These Are The Most Popular Trader Joe's Products In All 50 S...
As America's most popular grocery chain, Trader Joe's has fans in all 50 states, and fans in each of those states have a favorite Trader Joe's product.
by
Olivia Harrison
Best Ice Cream
Ben & Jerry's Just Released Two New Non-Dairy Ice Cream Flavors
Ben & Jerry's first introduced its classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream flavor in 1984. To this day, the flavor remains one of the brand's
by
Olivia Harrison
Vegan Diet
All About Aquafaba, The Cocktail Ingredient Tom Schwartz Feels Co...
Last night, the on-screen bar opening most anticipated by Bravo fans finally happened. TomTom, the brainchild of Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa
by
Olivia Harrison
Vegan Diet
Go Vegan & You Could Win Beyoncé Tickets For Life
Giving up bacon, cheese, fried eggs, and ice cream is something many of us have vowed never to do. It would just be too damn hard. And yet, if there's one
by
Olivia Harrison
Healthy Recipes
Healthier Takes On 5 Super Bowl Classics
The best part about the Super Bowl is that it presents an opportunity to snack on classic American appetizers like potato skins, spinach dip, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
Here's How Trader Joe's Trendy New Jackfruit Cakes Real...
Three days into January, Trader Joe's announced its first new product of 2019, vegan Jackfruit Cakes. The introduction of this product made quite a splash
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's Food
We Tried Trader Joe's Best Vegan Buys — & Here Are Our Favor...
Eating vegan no longer feels restrictive — especially when exploring the grocery aisles of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly store boasts a massive
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food News
Taco Bell Announces It Will Test A Vegetarian Menu This Year
Taco Bell has long been beloved by both vegetarians and vegans because of its many meatless menu options. Now, the fast food restaurant is going even
by
Olivia Harrison
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Latest Product Could Be 2019's First Food ...
Trader Joe's is wasting no time in the new year. We're only three days in and the grocery chain is already adding new items to store shelves. Yesterday,
by
Olivia Harrison
Health Trends
The Problem With Chipotle's New Keto, Whole30, & Paleo Bowls
Just in time for everyone's new year's resolutions to peak and then plummet, Chipotle has announced a new collection of "diet-driven" bowls and salads:
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Are Meat Substitutes Bad For You Or What?
Whether you just saw the documentary What The Health, read that Beyoncé is vegan, or vowed to eat a more plant-based diet in 2019, there's a good chance
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
All The Ridiculous Diet & Wellness Fads That Were Huge This Year
Some people say that "cancel culture" — figuratively cancelling a person or trend when we don't agree with it — is wrong because we need to learn from
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Eating Only Fruit Might Be Trendy, But It's A Really Bad Idea
From Steve Jobs to vegan vloggers, Instagram wellness gurus to bodybuilders, lots of health-inclined people on the internet have been under the impression
by
Cory Stieg
Thanksgiving
10 Easy Desserts For The Thanksgiving Guest Who Didn't Menti...
Say the word "Thanksgiving" with the word "desserts," and chances are images of perfectly round pies filled with pumpkin, nuts, and all sorts of fruit
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
These Are The Best Veggie & Vegan BBQ Products
When considering a summer BBQ menu, vegetarian-friendly fare isn't necessarily our first logical leap. Not because delicious meatless dishes at outdoor
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Starbucks
New Blended Coffee Drinks Are Coming To Starbucks & They're ...
This morning, Starbucks released two new ways to caffeinate, by combining components from a smoothie and a summer-favorite source of caffeine. Those
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Starbucks Is Adding Two New Drinks To Its Permanent Menu Tomorrow
This morning, Starbucks made an exciting announcement that proves it is continuing to shift focus away from specialty drinks and back toward expanding its
by
Olivia Harrison
Starbucks
Select Starbucks Locations Are Now Offering These Viral Vegan Treats
During an annual shareholders meeting in March, Starbucks chief operations officer Rosalind Brewer hinted at the chain's plans to expand vegan and
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Madelaine Petsch Forced Gordon Ramsey To Cook Vegan & The Results...
Gordon Ramsay and Madelaine Petsch may have similar on-screen personas — Petsch plays the feisty and occasionally malicious Cheryl Blossom on The CW's
by
Olivia Harrison
Beauty
This Is Why You Might Be Getting A Refund From Glossier Today
Yesterday, Glossier launched Lash Slick: a millennial pink, water-resistant, and non-clumping mascara, sure to be an instant hit among the brand's loyal
by
Samantha Sasso
Food News
Anthony Bourdain Is "Fearful Of A Soylent Green Future"
Gordon Ramsay might be willing to try out the whole vegan thing, but Anthony Bourdain still doesn't want any part of it. During a recent interview with
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
These Are The Best Reactions To Gordon Ramsay Saying He's Go...
This week, Gordon Ramsay shook Twitter to its core when he said in a tweet that he was "Going to give this #vegan thing a try." Naturally, because he has
by
Olivia Harrison
Diet & Nutrition
Considering Going Vegan? Here's What Registered Dietitians W...
Deciding to go vegan is a personal choice — and one that the millions of people in the United States who are vegan aren't making for the same reasons.
by
Cory Stieg
Food News
Gordon Ramsay Is Giving "This Vegan Thing A Try" & We Cannot Beli...
Earlier this week, Gordon Ramsay tweeted an unexpected statement, and we actually wondered if the celebrity chef was trolling us. In the tweet, he wrote,
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Starbucks Is Betting On Lunch
Starbucks recently made a glittery entrance into spring with its Crystal Ball Frappuccino, but we don't need a fortune-telling beverage to know that the
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Try These Trendy Vegan Takes On Comfort Food Classics
No matter your reasoning for going vegan, it's hard to deny that the lifestyle choice once considered restrictive is now a major part of the food scene.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted