Elizabeth Holmes' Very Particular Green Juice Diet, Explained

While we don't know exactly what drove Holmes's particular — and oft-publicized — diet, her quirks mirror her attitude toward clothing . Famously, she only wore black turtlenecks, black pants, and a black jacket as a way to simplify her routine. "It makes it easy, because every day you put on the same thing and don't have to think about it — one less thing in your life," she told Glamour in 2015. "All my focus is on the work. I take it so seriously; I'm sure that translates into how I dress." It certainly seems like her idiosyncratic diet was another way to simplify her routine.