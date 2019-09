How Pulling An All-Nighter Affects Your Brain

As an emergency medicine doctor, Dr. Halpern has experience staying up all night to work a night shift in the ER. She believes you can never really "catch up" on sleep, but there are a few things she does it make her necessary all-nighters less miserable. The day before an overnight, Dr. Halpern will sleep as late as possible into the afternoon, then try to do some light exercise to get her body energized. "I eat light meals, and I only drink coffee right before I go in," she says. "I definitely avoid a heavy dinner and make sure to bring a lot of snacks — preferably healthy, because a sugar rush overnight leads to a terrible crash at a time the body wants to be asleep." Afterwards, she'll come home and sleep until the afternoon, then try to go to bed at a normal time.