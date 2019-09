Why Is Everyone Suddenly Drinking Celery Juice?

The thing is, while it seems like there's a great benefit to eating celery, celery juice is not a miracle elixir. Juicing celery or blending it into a smoothie makes it easier to consume large amounts of the veggie, but there's nothing magical about celery juice in and of itself. It's important to remember that many studies on celery have been done on rats and mice in a laboratory setting, Dr. Cruz says. "As is with a lot of nutritional type medicine, sometimes studies haven't been done in humans," she says. "There's got to be some caution taken with stuff you read about." For example, we don't totally know what the long-term benefits of drinking excessive amounts of celery would be in humans.