What Registered Dietitians Really Think Of The Intermittent Fasting Trend

The idea that you're only "allowed to" eat during set points during the day or week completely contradicts the concept of intuitive eating , which encourages you to listen to hunger cues and let those signals drive your decisions about what and when to eat. And it certainly seems like intermittent fasting could lead to restrictive eating patterns or disordered eating habits down the line. For these reasons, and the fact that there hasn't been enough research yet, not all nutrition experts are totally on board with intermittent fasting.