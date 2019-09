Eating Only Fruit Might Be Trendy, But It's A Really Bad Idea

When it comes to dietary changes of any kind, it's important to think about what's going to be sustainable for you long-term. Transitioning from eating a variety of foods to just one type of food would be jarring for most people. "Any sort of lifestyle change that takes place overnight and makes a big sweeping change is typically not something that a person is going to stick with in the long term ," Jen Bruning , MS, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Chicago told Refinery29. Fruitarianism is very restrictive by nature of the fact that you can only eat fruit. And any "healthy eating plan" that labels certain foods as "off-limits" ( Whole30 is a big one, for example) could hurt your overall relationship to food.